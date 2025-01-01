Why Bill Skarsgard’s prosthetic penis from Nosferatu will 'live on forever'

Bill Skarsgard’s prosthetic penis from 'Nosferatu' will "live on forever", according to the crew.

The 34-year-old actor is starring in the title role of new gothic horror film - which serves as a remake of the 1922 classic - and now hair department head, Suzanne Stokes-Munton has admitted that the piece of fake manhood he donned in character is an "unforgettable" moment from the set.

She told UsWeekly: "I don’t think you’ll forget that moment. No, that will live on forever!”

Meanwhile, head of prosthetic makeup effects designer David White claimed that Bill - whose character is also known as Count Orlok - was aware that the scene was coming on set , although no one had really talked up until that point.

He said: "[Bill] knew it was coming, and as soon as I saw that shot in the frame, I thought, ‘Oh no, here come the questions about that.’ Because up until then nobody had said a word

“It was a creation above and beyond Bill’s own self … We had to find a way of making the whole body work for the shot where he rises from his sarcophagus.

"So, there was no way around it!"

The revelations come just weeks after it was revealed that Bill's co-star Nicholas Hoult now has the prosthetic penis "framed at home" after receiving it as as gift from director Robert Eggers.

In an interview alongside castmate Lily-Rose Depp for Elle, Nicholas explained: "I have Count Orlok's prosthetic penis framed at home.

"There's a scene where Bill Skasrgard is slurping my blood, and Robert Eggers asked afterward, 'How was that for you?' And I said, 'I could feel his prosthetic penis on my leg'. And then, as a wrap gift, Rob got it framed, and he sent it to my house."