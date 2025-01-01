Nick Jonas 'wrestles' with how much to share on social media

Nick Jonas has admitted he "wrestles" with how much to share about his private life on social media.

The Jonas Brothers star, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, tries "very hard" to live a private life despite being a "very public" famous person, and he achieves this by balancing what to show and what to keep to himself online.

"As social media has grown in the last 15 years, feeling the need to share more of your life online has been something I've wrestled with," he told Variety. "It's about finding that balance of how much is enough to engage the audience and feel connected to my fans while also being in a place where I don't feel like I am living my life on display."

He added, "The important thing to remember as a person living a public life is how you use these tools that make a very big world that much smaller."

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.

The 32-year-old often posts photos of his family, giving his 35.3 million Instagram followers a balanced mix between his professional and personal lives.

During his conversation about social media, the singer also noted that his reach in India has grown thanks to his marriage.

"My audience in India, for instance, has grown exponentially with Instagram over the last couple of years and I felt a real connection to that part of the world that I didn't have prior to my relationship," he pointed out. "That has now extended even into music, film and the art I've been exposed to."