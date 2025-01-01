Nicole Kidman: 'I don't give myself enough credit'

Nicole Kidman has admitted she doesn't give herself enough "credit" for her work.

Despite enjoying a lengthy Hollywood career and winning an array of awards, the star remains her own harshest critic.

In an interview with W Magazine, Nicole was quick to champion Babygirl director Halina Reijn rather than accept praise for her performance in the new erotic thriller.

"Halina is incredibly rigorous in terms of performance and commitment. She wrote it, she's directed it, and she basically could play every role in it," Nicole replied when her performance was described as brave, prompting the interviewer to claim the actress wasn't giving herself enough credit.

"I never give myself credit. I would love to give her (Reijn) all the credit," the star insisted. "But I learned early on that it's actually not about me anyway; it really is about a vision. How do you help put these stories on-screen? They're not about me, Nicole. They're a much wider look at human beings and the way we exist in the world."

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicole discussed losing her mother Janelle Ann Kidman last year.

The 57-year-old actress shared a close bond with Janelle and was left devastated when she passed away in September aged 84.

When asked which of her films were her late mother's favourite, Nicole revealed her sadness that Janelle didn't get to watch Babygirl.

"She loved Rabbit Hole. She loved The Paperboy. She never saw Babygirl," the star explained. "She loved The Hours. She was tough, though, in her criticism. So I'm used to that, which is quite good."