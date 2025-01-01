Naomi Ackie auditioned for Eternals and She-Hulk

Naomi Ackie unsuccessfully auditioned for roles in the Marvel projects Eternals and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The Blink Twice actress has always dreamed of starring in a Marvel movie and used to take her dad to the cinema for every release and tell him that she would be on that screen playing one of the superheroes one day.

The opportunity to land her "career goal" has not worked out yet, but that's not for the lack of trying. Ackie told GQ that she eagerly waited for any role that called for a "young, snappy Black girl" and auditioned for characters that fit the bill.

She auditioned for a member of the Eternals, a team of immortal alien beings in the 2021 film, as well as the leading role in the Disney+ TV show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. For the latter, she lost out to Tatiana Maslany, but it is not clear who ultimately won the Eternals role.

"It went from being a career goal to a 'me' goal," she shared. "Like, somehow, if I got into a Marvel film, I would be on some level a better human. I would have joined the cool, exclusive club that would provide safety from the insecurities that I was feeling."

While she has yet to climb her "Mount Olympus", as she referred to Marvel, Ackie believes everything happens for a reason.

"My mum always used to say, 'What is for you won't pass you,'" she added.

The British actress has had plenty of successes alongside those failed Marvel auditions. She had a breakout year in 2024 with Blink Twice and has three movies coming out this year, including Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 and The Thursday Murder Club film adaptation.