Dean Cain predicts California will flip red after Los Angeles wildfire disaster

Dean Cain has predicted voters will turn the state of California red following the Los Angeles wildfire disaster.

The 58-year-old Lois & Superman actor quit California for Nevada in 2023 after becoming frustrated by high taxes imposed by Democrat authorities - and after being charged thousands per month for water at his Malibu home while fire insurance came in at a cost of at least $40,000 (£32,000) per year.

The actor has claimed authorities failed to secure reservoir water ahead of the current crisis, cut the fire budget, and failed to adequately coordinate brush clearance.

Placing the blame on Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, he told Fox News, "You screwed up, Gavin Newsom.

"Last year was record rainfall or the year before, record rainfall. Snowmelt, reservoir the water."

The disaster destroyed three properties Cain owned in the city and he now thinks the crisis will change how people vote.

He said, "(Liberal voters in Hollywood) voted for all these things that really don't affect (them)... but when it does affect you - you can't get a permit to rebuild or your house burns down or people loot your home afterwards - suddenly you love the police, you love the firefighters, you love people that you've been denigrating for years. You want common sense policy."

He predicts, "I think this is going to turn a very, very blue state, much more red. I'm hoping California becomes purple and I'm hoping that - listen, my heart goes out to those who have lost everything.

"And I know they're going to go through years and years of red tape, nightmare, memories gone. It's going to be one of those catastrophic events in their lives.

"And I hope that this will wake up people so they'll start voting for policies that make sense, common sense, and they'll prepare for this sort of thing in the future."