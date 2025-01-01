Mel Gibson loses home to fires: 'You could put it in an urn'

Mel Gibson has joined the long list of stars who have lost their homes in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The actor's house in Malibu has been burnt to the ground.

The terrible news came while he was away recording a podcast with Joe Rogan in Austin, Texas, Gibson has revealed.

The Oscar-winning actor and director shared the news during a telephone interview with NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas.

"Obviously, it's kind of devastating. It's emotional," he said.

"You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it's all like, I've been relieved from the burden of my stuff because it's all in cinders."

Gibson confirmed that he had been "ill at ease" during the podcast with Rogan because he was aware that his neighbourhood was on fire.

"When I got home, sure enough, the house wasn't there," he told Vargas. "I went home and I said to myself, 'Well at least I haven't got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore.'"

He said he and his girlfriend had evacuated, but she stayed in California while he went to Texas to do the podcast.

"I have never seen a place so perfectly burned," Gibson shared of his destroyed home. "You could put it in an urn."