Ryan Dorsey marks fifth anniversary of Naya Rivera's death

Ryan Dorsey is navigating life without his ex-wife Naya Rivera five years after her tragic death.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday," the actor, who tied the knot with Naya in 2014, wrote in an Instagram tribute.

Nearly five years after the Glee star died in a drowning accident while out boating with their son Josey at California's Lake Piru, Dorsey has shared the depth of his feelings for her in a heartfelt poem.

"5 birthdays since you've been gone.

Thoughts every day about how it went wrong.

The memories attached to places,

Still see all the things, see all our faces.

Visions of happiness and sadness,

15 years flash by when I hear a certain song.

I shake my head often still in disbelief,

They say time heals all, but all is not grief."

The Justified actor went on to rhyme about how he's raising the couple's now nine-year-old boy.

"Doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx,

As the time goes by, I'm often alone and sit and think.

I think more of our better times,

Like this picture from the past, but it still f**king stings.

Alongside his note, Dorsey shared a photo of him and Rivera at a Golden Globes party in January 2016. The event would be one of their last formal outings together before Rivera filed for divorce.