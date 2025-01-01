Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, postpones Netflix series premiere

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is postponing the release of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan as wildfires continue to rage across the Los Angeles area.

The Duchess was scheduled to release her series, which has been described as a tribute to the beauty of Southern California, on 15 January. But there's been a change of plan as devastating wildfires continue to burn across the area.

She released a statement about the postponement, noting she had the full support of the streaming service to do so. The new release date is 4 March.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," the statement from the Suits actor read.

The Duchess was born and raised in Los Angeles and now lives in Montecito on the Central Coast of California with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

She and the Duke have been among those pitching in to help those affected by the fire.

On Friday the couple visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena and helped hand out food and supplies. They were seen meeting and greeting at the Pasadena Convention Centre, where they also helped hand out meals.