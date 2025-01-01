Zoe Saldana wins Best Actress at Palm Springs Film Festival

Zoe Saldana has won the prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Jurors cited "the ferocity and complexity of her performance in Emilia Pérez, which shows a virtuosic range of expression, from song and dance to her potent interpretation of a morally shaded character".

Oscar-shortlisted Emilia Pérez was bested by I'm Still Here, which won Best Film.

The drama, directed by Brazilian filmmaker Walter Salles and starring Fernanda Torres, follows the story of a mother who is forced to reinvent herself when her family's life is shattered by an act of arbitrary violence during the tightening grip of a military dictatorship in Brazil in 1971.

The FIPRESCI prize for Best Actor in an International Feature Film went to the three stars of Kneecap - Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Provái. Ireland's official selection for the International Feature Film category, directed by Rich Peppiatt, has earned a place on the Oscar shortlist.

No Other Land, the documentary set in the occupied West Bank and directed by a collective of Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, continued its strong awards run by winning Best Documentary at the Palm Springs festival. It has claimed almost 50 awards around the world so far.