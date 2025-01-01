Paul Hogan's son Chance sparks concern with drunken ramble

Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan's troubled son Chance has sparked concerns as he drunkenly asked someone to 'please kill me'.

The musician son of Hogan and his ex-wife and former co-star Linda Kozlowski shared videos to his Instagram Stories in which he was drinking wine and slurring his words as he sat at a table.

"This is my life. This is what it's been reduced to," Chance shared as he took sips from his wine glass, his laptop wobbling as he struggled to hold it steady.

He then leaned in close and said: "Please. Please kill me. I'm begging you."

Chance uploaded a second video just moments later, clutching his drink as he said: "I take it all back. I am living the dream... I never want to leave this table."

Chance, an aspiring musician who is based in Venice Beach with his famous father, has frequently made headlines over his erratic behaviour.

But the Australian-born retired actor has dismissed fears for his son, stating in December.

"It's a lot of made-up stuff and a lot of it he does on purpose."

The movie legend left his home country for Los Angeles in the 1990s but has often said he'd like to return home to Australia if it wasn't for Chance.

"I'm only living in Los Angeles because he's not ready for me to leave," Hogan has explained.