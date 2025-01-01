Adam Devine jokes he lost weight to attract offers from Marvel or DC

Adam Devine has quipped that he lost weight in case Marvel or DC wants him for a superhero role.

The 41-year-old 'Pitch Perfect' star put on "sympathy weight" when his wife Chloe Bridges, 33, was pregnant with their first baby, daughter Beau, last February, but he has since shed the pounds and joked that he is getting ready for a call from one of the superhero studios.

He told PEOPLE of his weight-loss journey: "I feel like this year, I'm in such a good rhythm with this that I just want to stay on it.

"And for me, I like where I'm at."

Adam continued: "I'm not trying to get super lean.

"I just want to be in a place where if Marvel calls, I can answer.

"If my phone rings and it's [DC co-CEO] James Gunn saying, 'Hey, we're ready to bring you into the DC universe,' I could say, 'Hey, give me a couple of months, and I'll be there.'"

The 'Intern' star gained 28 pounds and didn't recognise himself in the mirror.

Adam had told the outlet of his weight gain last year: "It was a real thing for me.

"I just ballooned up, and I felt like I didn't look like myself. I'd look in the mirror, and it was like I was a cartoon version of myself.

"Chloe, she was eating for two and building a human child. I wasn't building a human child, but it looked like I was.

"I gained more weight than she did — I gained 28 pounds, I think she gained, like, 26 pounds.

"I won't say it's a competition, but technically if it was, I won. And she had a whole human growing in her. Mine was just fat and obesity."

The 'Righteous Gemstones' star wanted to feel like himself again so decided to track everything he ate and the exercise he undertook via a health app before noticing that the weight started to come off at a rapid pace.

He said: "I just wanted to get back to feeling like me again.

"I usually eat pretty healthy, or at least I think I'm eating healthy, but I was just eating too much of it.

"So it helps with having the knowledge of what you're putting in your body."

The 'Modern Family' actor even impressed his doctor during a visit, who was quick to point out that he was no longer considered "obese", although he was taken aback to realise he had even reached that level.

He said: "I was at my annual physical and he was like, 'Wow, you're no longer obese.' And I'm like, 'Whoa. You're throwing that word around,' and he's like, 'You were,' and I'm like, 'You don't have to double down on it. I was hefty, for sure,'.

"But it was nice to get back to feeling like myself, honestly."