Ariana Grande’s casting as Megara in live-action Hercules film ‘never been an actual discussion’

Ariana Grande has insisted her casting as Megara in Disney’s live-action movie version of ‘Hercules’ has “never been an actual discussion”.

Fans of Disney’s 1997 animated flick had linked the ‘Wicked’ star, 31, to the Theban princess for the upcoming reboot, and while Grande is “flattered” fans think she has what it takes to play Megra, the actress believes her former ‘Victorious’ co-star Elizabeth Gillies would be better suited for the role.

In an interview with Variety’s ‘Awards Circuit’ podcast, the pop star said: “It’s really funny, because I grew up singing the Muses’ parts. I have seen some of that, but it’s never been an actual discussion.

“As much as I really love transforming for a role – and I do love the idea of, you know, a darker sort of role like Megara, I do think that I would be remiss if I didn’t say this, I think Gillies should be Megara. Do you know my friend Liz Gillies, she’s brilliant. Oh god, that would be a fantastic role for her.”

Grande joked she should instead play the half-man, half-goat Phil - the grumpy Satyr as played by Danny DeVito in the 1997 original.

She teased: “That’s how I honestly feel. I’m very flattered. You know what? I should play the Danny DeVito role.”

The live-action ‘Hercules’ movie was first announced in 2020, though updates on the film have been scarce ever since.

In May 2024, Joe and Anthony Russo - who are set to produce the flick - insisted the ‘Hercules’ live-action movie was still in development, and revealed they were waiting on the script.

Speaking on the ‘Lights Camera Barstool’ podcast, Joe said: “It is still in development, the script is about to come in a week.

“We’ve taken a lot of time and care with it. They want to see something really cool that they wanna get lost in it for a decade, so that’s our mission is to provide them with that experience.”

Meanwhile, Grande - who most recently starred as Glinda the Good Witch in ‘Wicked’ - teased the musical movie’s upcoming sequel ‘Wicked: For Good’ would include a new song not present in the original 2003 stage show that will “show a side of [Glinda] we’ve never seen”.

She said: “It’s a pivotal moment in Glinda’s journey. It shows a side of her we’ve never seen before. In the stage show, this transformation happens offstage.

“But in the movie, we get to see her make the decision that defines who she is. It’s a privilege to sing this song and be the first Glinda to bring it to life.”

‘Wicked’ ended after Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) chose to leave Glinda (Grande) behind after discovering the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) want to use her powers to further their insidious cause against the animals.