Ariana Grande: 'I knew Wicked role would live with me forever'

Ariana Grande has revealed she knew the role of Glinda would live with her "forever".

The singer-and-actress has impressed with her performance as the iconic good witch in the big screen adaptation of the theatre musical Wicked. During an interview with Variety Awards Circuit podcast, Ariana recalled when she realised the impact that landing the role of Glinda would have on her career.

"From the moment it was announced, I realised this role would live with me forever," she explained. "It's an honour, but it also comes with so much weight. I wanted to do it justice."

She added, "Glinda isn't just a character to me - she's a symbol of growth and love, and I wanted to give her everything I had."

Ariana also revealed she spent months "transforming" her voice and "retraining" her muscles in order to perfect Glinda's soprano vocals.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 31-year-old star discussed filming an iconic duet alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo for the second instalment of Wicked.

Ariana described performing For Good as an experience "unlike anything" she's ever been through.

"It was such a long and emotional process," she shared. "I kind of left my body. We filmed it over the course of a week, and it stayed with me. I haven't even seen the final cut yet because I'm not sure I'm ready to feel all of it again."

The sequel will also include a new song for Glinda, which Ariana has promised will reveal a "never seen before" side to the character.

Wicked: For Good will be released in cinemas worldwide in November.