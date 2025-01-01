Lucy Liu recalls calling out Bill Murray for 'inexcusable' language

Lucy Liu recalls calling out Bill Murray for using "inexcusable" language on set.

The actress has reflected on an altercation she had with the comedian and actor on the set of 2000 action/comedy film Charlie's Angels.

In an interview with The Guardian, Lucy explained that the Groundhog Day star used language that was "inexcusable and unacceptable" and she did not hesitate to call him out on it.

Explaining why she decided to speak out, the Kill Bill: Volume 1 actress said, "I really didn't think about it. I would have done that in any situation. I think when I sense something is not right, I am going to protect myself."

Lucy added, "It's an innate thing to do if you feel there's injustice, and I always feel that way."

The star went on to explain that she's not the kind of person who keeps quiet.

"If I was, it would have been a much easier road," she told the outlet. "But because I've never been that person, we had to find a way. I think there has never been an easy road, for me and for us - and I say 'us', because I really think it's a group effort."

By "us", the actress is referring to the Asian-American actors who came before her.

"I would never take credit," Lucy continued. "My career has not been paved by myself."

Lucy is not the only star to accuse Bill of misconduct in recent years, with Geena Davis claiming he harassed her during the filming of 1990's Quick Change and Seth Green accusing him of throwing him into a bin "by his ankles" backstage at Saturday Night Live when he was nine years old.