David Schwimmer admits Friends fame was 'quite scary'

David Schwimmer has admitted that the level of fame he achieved while starring in Friends was 'quite scary'.

The actor - best known for his role as Ross Geller in Friends - has revealed that if he could give advice to his younger self, it would be to "enjoy the ride".

"Advice I'd give my younger self. ... I would maybe say enjoy it more," David told The Post in a new interview. "Enjoy the ride a little more."

The 58-year-old went on to explain that as a young actor, he struggled with the lack of privacy that came with starring in the sitcom, which became one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

"The thing about being a public figure at a young age is, for me, it was quite scary actually at that time of my life," he admitted. "All of us were kind of constantly followed by three or four cars at a time. Anywhere we went, you had no privacy anymore."

David continued, "And that to me, my response to it, I would just give my advice to my younger self to also just enjoy the whole thing more. Because that was scary at the time to younger actors."

David was 27 when Friends first aired in 1994 and starred alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry until it ended in 2004.

The Madagascar star is currently promoting his latest TV series, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, which premiered on Disney+ on Friday.