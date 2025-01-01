Ben Stiller opens up on separation from wife

Ben Stiller has opened up about the years he spent separated from his wife.

The 59-year-old comedy actor has been married to actress Christine Taylor, 53, since 2000 and they are parents to daughter Ella, 22, and son Quinlin, 19.

Stiller and Taylor's relationship was tested in 2017 when the couple decided to call time on their marriage - only to reconcile years later amid the Covid pandemic.

Reflecting on their years apart, the Zoolander star told the New York Times, "When we separated, it was just having space to see what our relationship was, what my life felt like when we weren't in that relationship, how much I loved our family unit."

He continued, "It was like three or four years that we weren't together but we always were connected. In my mind, I never didn't want us to be together."

Stiller went on, explaining that the pandemic brought the family back together: "I don't know where Christine was; you'd have to ask her, but Covid put us all together in the same house."

He explained that he and his wife were able to reconcile for a year before the news went public and has hinted their time apart made them stronger.

He said, "I think not that many people do come back together when they separate. There's nothing like that, when you come back. You have so much more appreciation for what you have, because we know we could not have it."