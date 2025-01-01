Madeleine West pregnant with seventh child

Former Neighbours star Madeleine West has announced she is expecting her seventh baby.

West, who turns 46 this year, shares six children with her ex-partner, celebrity chef and restaurateur Shannon Bennett.

She posted the happy news to Instagram on Tuesday morning alongside a picture of her growing bump.

"Whoops! Thought it was #perimenopause. I thought wrong!' she wrote.

"It's not too much Christmas pudding either. And I couldn't be happier.

"Not too sure about the title 'geriatric mum' but here we are, and I'm winding back a little to grow this little surprise package."

"I don't have much more to say right now, but I've noticed I don't hear much about older parents. l know you must be out there. Just seems we are invisible,' West added.

West, who has been dating environmentalist Maximo Bottaro for more than four years, is currently living in Byron Bay - a favourite spot with celebs such as Matt Damon, Zac Effron and Chris Hemsworth, who lives there with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their family.

West's eldest child with Bennett is nearly 20, and the youngest two, who are twins, are 10.

West, who played Dione 'Dee' Bliss on Neighbours, split from Bennett in 2018 after 13 years together.

Bennett is now dating Erica Packer, who shares three children with her former husband, Aussie billionaire James Packer.