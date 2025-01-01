Glenn Close hasn't been in a relationship for 10 years since her divorce.

The Fatal Attraction star has told how she's happy without a romantic relationship in her life.

The 77-year-old has been married three times, divorcing her third husband, David Shaw, in 2015.

The actress was on the Drew Barrymore show when Drew asked if she'd "approached a relationship since divorce?"

Glenn replied, "no," before adding, "I'm not searching. Because I'm actually - I'm not a hugely comfortably social person, so I don't leap to go to a party at all. So yeah, I'm okay."

She also admitted she has no interest in going on any dating apps.

"Are you crazy?" she said. "I don't know. I mean, I'm always up for anything, but I'm very happy right now."

Glenn, who is currently starring in Netflix movie, Back In Action with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, recently admitted her favourite on-screen kiss was with Robert Redford.

The pair starred in The Natural, a baseball drama, in 1984.

"I only got to kiss him once," she told Andy Cohen earlier this week.

Glenn married David, a biotech engineer, in 2006 and they divorced 'amicably' nine years later.

The Oscar-nominee was married to singer-songwriter Cabot Wade from 1969 to 1971, and then to businessman James Marlas from 1984 to 1987.

She has a daughter, Annie Starke, from a relationship with movie producer John Starke, who she was with for four years.