Kendra Wilkinson hits back at body-shamers over 'happy, healthy' weight gain

Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson has shared a selfie of her new 'happy, healthy' shape.

The reality star, who will turn 40 in June this year, has called out those who've criticised her for gaining weight.

She took to Instagram to share a full-body selfie, and tell her followers that her body is a reflection of how she's feeling inside.

"Yes, I've gained weight. Yes, im aging. Yes, I'm not that girl i was before (playboy girl)," she wrote. "But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy. Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny."

She continued, "For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I'm happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I'm where I actually want to be finally all together. Almost 40 is feeling amazing."

She also admitted that alcohol is an issue for her.

"Yes to the people criticising my alcohol intake...I hear you and that will be monitored better," she confirmed. "Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what's coming up in JUNE.... Shots. Love ya."

Kendra became famous as one of playboy mogul Hugh Hefner's girlfriends. From 2005 to 2009 she starred in The Girls Next Door, a reality show that documented life in the Playboy Mansion.

She later admitted that "Playboy really messed my whole life up," and she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years before being admitted to hospital suffering from psychosis.

"I was giving up and I couldn't find the light. I had no hope," she has shared previously.

Kendra was married to American football player Hank Baskett from 2009 to 2018. They share two children, Henry, 'Hank', 15, and Alijah, ten.