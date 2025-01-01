Danielle Fishel 'officially done' with breast cancer treatment

Danielle Fishel has completed 20 rounds of radiation as part of her treatment for breast cancer.

The former Boy Meets World actress announced last August that she had been diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), an early stage of the disease.

And during the latest episode of her podcast, Pod Meets World, on Monday, Danielle shared that she's "officially done" with what is considered to be "active cancer treatment".

However, she is now dealing with the painful side effects of radiation.

"I am officially done with radiation," she told co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle. "I did 15 rounds of whole breast radiation and then five rounds of targeted radiation, which just means they focus in on the very small area where my cancer was versus treating the entire breast. It will help significantly lower my chances of recurrence, which is always good news, but, boy, I am feeling the effects.

"Physically, I have a very bad sunburn. I also have a rash on top of the sunburn, which is just great," the 43-year-old added sarcastically. "It's very itchy, and, also, you can't itch it, because if you even come close to touching it, you wanna cry. (It) hurts to wear a bra, hurts to not wear a bra. It just hurts to sleep on my side, hurts to sleep, period. Hurts to be awake."

Danielle went on to recall how her doctor advised her that she should be feeling much better in two or three months and to "work out and drink water".

"I'm sorry. You want me to be tired and take care of myself?" she joked. "I did start working out. I worked out yesterday. I'm gonna work out again on Friday because he said all the working out and drinking water helps my body get rid of all the damage that the radiation did."

The mother-of-two will start hormone therapy Tamoxifen once she is feeling better.

Danielle has been married to Jensen Karp since 2018. They share two children: Adler, five, and three-year-old Keaton.