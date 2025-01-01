Stanley Tucci loved Captain America: The First Avenger role

Stanley Tucci has described 'Captain America: The First Avenger' as one of the greatest parts of his career.

The 64-year-old actor played scientist Abraham Erskine in the 2011 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) picture and considers it to be one of his most memorable roles.

Stanley told Variety: "I loved 'Captain America: The First Avenger', it was one of the greatest roles and jobs I've ever had.

"I was there for three weeks and had a wonderful time, and I also loved playing that character. I was cast as a 70-year-old man at the age of 50, so that was disturbing, but that's all right; I was flattered and insulted at the same time... You have to mix it up, as they say."

Tucci's latest role is alongside Ralph Fiennes and John Lithgow in the political thriller 'Conclave' and he has been surprised by the broad appeal of the picture – which was nominated for six Golden Globes.

He said: "From what I've heard, I'm shocked at the diversity of the audience. Also, this is a very adult film. But it's not pretentious. It simply shows you what's happening.

"And these people are making it happen or failing and fumbling to make it happen, and I think that's why people like it."

The 'Hunger Games' actor is proud to be part of the movie that is based on Robert Harris' novel of the same name.

Stanley said: "Listen. It's great when a movie like this comes along, which is rare; you're happy about it on so many levels.

"One, for selfish reasons, because you have a great role and will work with amazing people, and two; you're telling an interesting story.

"I knew that story because I had read the book prior: I love Robert Harris' novels. I think they're incredible.

"I read this four years ago, and they sent me the script. It was Edward (Berger, director) and then Ralph and Isabella (Rossellini) and John and, I mean, it was like the perfect creative storm."

Tucci also revealed that he would be "so happy" if a sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' materialises although he is unable to give away much detail about the potential film.

The star said: "I know they're working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I'll go to the actor's prison or something. (The original) was one of the best experiences ever."

Stanley is also grateful that a number of his films have stood the test of time.

He said: "I mean, certainly 'The Devil Wears Prada', 'The Lovely Bones' without question, 'Julie and Julia'. I made a movie with Colin Firth about five years ago called 'Supernova'.

"It's an absolutely beautiful film. I love that director (Harry Macqueen) and it got wonderful reviews and everything, though there were no awards or anything like that.

"That made me sad for the director/writer because I think he's extraordinary. Getting an independent film about that subject off the ground like that is hard, and I wanted him to have more. I wanted him to have more success afterward."