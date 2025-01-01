Comedian Tony Slattery dies aged 65

Actor and comedian Tony Slattery has died at the age of 65.

The British star has died after suffering a heart attack, his partner of more than three decades, Mark Michael Hutchinson, announced on Tuesday.

A statement released on Hutchinson's behalf read, "It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening."

Slattery was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? from 1988 to 1995. He also appeared on Have I Got News For You and Just A Minute.

Additionally, the star appeared in a number of films, including The Crying Game, Carry On Columbus, and Peter's Friends, all released in 1992, and 1989's How to Get Ahead in Advertising.

Slattery also received an Olivier Award nomination for his role as Gordon in Tim Firth's 1994 stage comedy Neville's Island.

The actor was a contemporary of Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie at the University of Cambridge and the former president of the Cambridge Footlights improv group.

Slattery took a substantial break from film and TV in the mid-1990s for personal reasons and suffered a physical and mental breakdown in 1996.

Recently, he toured England with a comedy show and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery's Rambling Club, in October.