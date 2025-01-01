Whoopi Goldberg defends Carrie Underwood after Donald Trump performance backlash

Whoopi Goldberg has defended Carrie Underwood following a backlash over her plan to perform for Donald Trump.

A fallout was unleashed on Monday when it was revealed that 41-year-old American Idol star Underwood is set to perform at Trump's presidential inauguration ceremony next week.

Some fans of the eight-time Grammy award-winning singer turned on her over the news - but she has now been passionately defended by The View star Goldberg, 69.

The TV panellist, who has been a prolific critic of Trump, said, "People do what they do for whatever reason... I stand behind her."

The Ghost actress continued, "If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe (she has) the same right. I have to support. It doesn't mean I'm particularly interested."

Goldberg added, "I won't be watching, but that's just me."

On Monday, music fans were divided when it was announced Underwood will perform America The Beautiful immediately before Trump is sworn in as the President of the United States for a second time.

The singer has previously explained her reluctance to share her political stance, telling the Guardian in 2019, "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins."

It has also been revealed that The Village People, who soundtracked Trump's reelection campaign, will also perform at Monday's ceremony.