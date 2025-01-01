Catherine, Princess of Wales announces cancer is in remission

Catherine, Princess of Wales has revealed that her cancer is in remission.

The 43-year-old future queen revealed almost a year ago that she had been diagnosed with cancer - and was absent from royal duties for months as she battled the disease.

Now she has shared positive news about her health - revealing that her treatment has been successful in beating back the cancer.

In a statement released on Tuesday, she revealed, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

The princess shared the news via social media alongside a photograph of herself talking to a patient in hospital.

She wrote, "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

She added, "We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.

"In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."