Robbie Williams teases Real Housewives role

Robbie Williams has teased that he could join the cast of one of the Real Housewives shows.

The Let Me Entertain You Singer, 50, was a guest on Watch What Happens Live on Monday where he appeared alongside his wife, Ayda Field, 45.

During their time on the late-night talk show, host Andy Cohen - who is an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise - delivered a tantalising reality show secret.

The 56-year-old said, "Can I just be real and say that we've asked Ayda to be a real housewife of Beverly Hills like five times, five years in a row. Have we not?"

When Ayda confirmed the news, her husband started chanting, "Do it! Do it! Do it!"

Appearing shy, the mum-of-four replied, "It's a lot of pressure! ... You've gotta get him on board."

Andy then quipped, "I think you're worried that Rob is going to get too involved" - to which Ayda replied, "Oh, Rob will be up in it. He'll be the house husbands of Beverly Hills."

Former Take That star Robbie first moved to Los Angeles in 2005 but returned to the UK in 2009.

After tying-the-knot with Ayda in 2010, the couple relocated to Los Angeles again where they have raised their four children; daughter Teddy 12, son Charlie 10, daughter Coco, six, and son Beau, four.