Brooke Shields reflects on feud with Tom Cruise

Brooke Shields has provided an update on her public falling out with fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Shields, 59, has been sharing details of her life in her new autobiography, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman.

In a prior memoir, the star came under fire from Cruise, 61, when she revealed that she had used medication to help her overcome postpartum depression.

Cruise brutally singled out Shields during a chat show appearance where he belittled her use of antidepressants - which he dismissed as "dangerous".

Now the A Castle For Christmas star has revealed the Top Gun actor eventually said sorry to her, writing in her new book, "It wasn't the world's best apology, but it's what he was capable of, and I accepted it."

She reflected, "Had Tom taken a public swing at me before I became a mother, I probably would have stayed quiet. I would have ignored his ridiculous rant.

"I might have been content to sit back while this very famous man hijacked my experience to advance his own (deluded) agenda. I would have been satisfied that his behaviour would speak for itself."

She added, "A decade earlier - I might have even regretted sharing my story or felt insecure that maybe my career was stalling while a powerful male movie star was singling me out, sure that I'd never stand a chance in that fight."