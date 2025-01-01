Brooke Shields 'glad' she never had a baby with ex Andre Agassi

Brooke Shields has told how she's "glad" she never had a baby with ex-husband, Andre Agassi.

The Blue Lagoon star confessed that she and former husband wouldn't have made good parents together.

Writing in her memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old: Thoughts on Aging as a Woman, the 59-year-old reflected on how she was glad she and Andre didn't have children when they split up.

"I'm glad I never got pregnant with my first husband because it would have been a disaster," she admitted. "When we got divorced he made that very clear."

She recalled him telling her, "'Be thankful we didn't have children,' he said, 'because I would not have made this easy for you.'"

The couple were married from 1997 to 1999.

"One of the reasons I married Andre was that I liked being in a relationship with someone more famous than I was," she explains in the book. "After a lifetime of always being the focus, it was a relief to be able to slink into the background a bit. He was a gallant guy, too, and I loved that."

She called their marriage a "controlling, rigid relationship", revealing how she once spoke to her then-husband about her body insecurities.

"When I would profess my insecurities to my first husband, he would always say, 'I wish you could see yourself the way I see you.' However, when I said, 'Will you still love me if I'm big and fat?' I could never have expected his response."

She shared that he replied, "I love you too much to let you get big and fat!"

While she acknowledged it was "an unfair question" to ask, she wrote, "I started to spin a bit. But we all know how that relationship turned out, so let's move on."

Brooke has been married to Chris Henchy since 2001 and they share two daughters, Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18.

Andre has been married to fellow tennis player Steffi Graf since 2001. They have two children, son Jaden, 23, and daughter Jaz, 21.