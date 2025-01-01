Critics Choice Awards pushed back for a second time

The Critics Choice Awards, initially scheduled for 12 January and postponed to 26 January due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, has been delayed once again.

The ceremony, celebrating its 30th anniversary, is set to take place sometime in February, with an official date yet to be announced. Its location will be the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Chelsea Handler remains on board as the host, promising an evening that balances celebration, respect and resilience during a difficult time for the community.

The Critics Choice Awards is one of many Hollywood events upended by the fires that began on 7 January which have scorched large areas of Los Angeles County.

Multiple ceremonies and related events of the annual Awards Season have been delayed or rescheduled.

Most notably, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended its Oscars voting window until Friday 17 January and delayed its nominations announcement until Thursday 23 January.

Despite the challenges, the Critics Choice Awards remains one of the season's most anticipated events, recognising excellence across film and television.

This year's nominations are led by Edward Berger's gripping religious thriller Conclave and Jon M Chu's blockbuster musical Wicked, which each earned an impressive 11 nominations.