Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton spark dating rumours

Sofia Vergara has sparked a raft of romance rumours after she was spotted having lunch with Formula One star Lewis Hamilton in New York.

The Modern Family star and the racing driver were seated next to each other at a restaurant table where they were joined by friends.

Observers claimed that Sofia hardly ate any of the food in front of her, as she was so engrossed in the table talk, according to TMZ.

Outside the restaurant, she and Lewis could be spotted grinning broadly and chatting with one another before she slipped into a car and left.

Both celebrities appeared to be in bright spirits as they spoke to one another on the sidewalk after the lunch, which is reported to have lasted two hours.

Over the years, Sofia has romanced a number of younger men, including her second husband Joe Manganiello and ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

Meanwhile Lewis famously carried on an on-off relationship with Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 until their final split in 2015.

In the decade since, he has been linked to supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, and found himself denying romance rumours with Rihanna.

The seven-time world champion announced his departure from Mercedes at the start of 2024.