Margaret Qualley reveals it took a year for skin for recover from The Substance prosthetics

Margaret Qualley has revealed it took a year for her skin to fully recover from wearing prosthetics in The Substance.

The Leftovers actress has admitted wearing heavy prosthetics for the body horror took a major toll on her skin and the resulting acne forced the filmmaking team to get more creative with their shots.

"When they're shooting up my skirt in the beginning credits, when it's like the palm trees all around and they have all these long lenses from the bottom, that's just because my face was so f**ked up by that time that they couldn't, like, shoot my face anymore," Qualley divulged on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The 30-year-old noted that her skin was still damaged when she started filming Yorgos Lanthimos's Kinds of Kindness but she decided to incorporate her acne into one of her characters.

"So, you know the character that has all that acne? That was just my acne from the prosthetics. And I was like, 'Oh, this is actually kind of perfect. I'm playing all these different characters - for one of them we'll use all my crazy prosthetic acne,'" said Qualley, who played the characters Vivian, Martha, Ruth and Rebecca. "It took me probably a year to recover physically from all of it."

In The Substance, Demi Moore's character takes a potion that spawns a younger, better version of herself, played by Qualley. After they fail to follow the rules, they transform into a hideous monster named Monstro Elisasue.

In a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Maid star opened up about filming inside the monster suit for eight days.

"I was alone in that thing. I was running into things. It was a torture chamber. The amount of videos I have of me like, 'I can't do this anymore,'" she shared.

Moore and Qualley were both nominated for Golden Globes for their performances and the former took home a statuette.