Conclave and Emilia Pérez top 2025 BAFTA nominations

Conclave and Emilia Pérez are the lead nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

The Vatican City-set thriller received 12 BAFTA nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes, Best Director for Edward Berger and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini.

It was followed closely by the Spanish-language crime musical Emilia Pérez, which received 11 nominations including Best Film, Film Not in the English Language, Director and Adapted Screenplay for Jacques Audiard, and acting nods for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez.

The Brutalist came next with nine, followed by Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked with seven each.

In addition to Conclave and Emilia Pérez, the Best Film race also consists of Anora, A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist. For the Outstanding British Film BAFTA, Conclave was nominated alongside Bird, Blitz, Gladiator II, Hard Truths, Kneecap, Lee, Love Lies Bleeding, The Outrun and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Golden Globe winner Demi Moore was shortlisted for Leading Actress for her performance in The Substance alongside Emilia Pérez's Gascón, Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun).

The Leading Actor category features Golden Globe winner Adrien Brody for The Brutalist as well as Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Hugh Grant (Heretic), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown).

Warwick Davis will be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship at the ceremony, which will be hosted by David Tennant at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 16 February.

The nominations were announced by 2024 Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce and The White Lotus actor Will Sharpe.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Film:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Outstanding British Film:

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Leading Actor:

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Leading Actress:

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Demi Moore - The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Supporting Actor:

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Yura Borisov - Anora

Supporting Actress:

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Rising Star Award (voted for by public):

Marisa Abela

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Jharrel Jerome

Nabhaan Rizwan

Director:

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Edward Berger - Conclave

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Original Screenplay:

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Adapted Screenplay:

James Mangold and Jay Cocks - A Complete Unknown

Peter Straughan - Conclave

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar - Sing Sing

Original Score:

Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

Camille and Clément Ducol - Emilia Pérez

Robin Carolan - Nosferatu

Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot

Children's & Family Film:

Flow

Kensuke's Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Animated Film:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Film Not in the English Language:

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Documentary:

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Luna Carmoon - Hoard

Rich Peppiatt- Kneecap

Dev Patel - Monkey Man

Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay - Santosh

Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight

Casting:

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Cinematography:

Lol Crawley - The Brutalist

Stéphane Fontaine - Conclave

Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume - Emilia Pérez

Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu

Production Design:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Costume Design:

Jacqueline Durran - Blitz

Arianne Phillips - A Complete Unknown

Lisy Christl - Conclave

Linda Muir - Nosferatu

Paul Tazewell - Wicked

Make Up & Hair:

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Editing:

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Special Visual Effects:

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Sound:

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

British Short Animation:

Adiós

Mog's Christmas

Wander to Wonder

British Short Film:

The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing

Marion

Milk

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Stomach Bug.