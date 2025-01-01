Conclave and Emilia Pérez top 2025 BAFTA nominations

- NEWS
Conclave and Emilia Pérez are the lead nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.
The Vatican City-set thriller received 12 BAFTA nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes, Best Director for Edward Berger and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini.
It was followed closely by the Spanish-language crime musical Emilia Pérez, which received 11 nominations including Best Film, Film Not in the English Language, Director and Adapted Screenplay for Jacques Audiard, and acting nods for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez.
The Brutalist came next with nine, followed by Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked with seven each.
In addition to Conclave and Emilia Pérez, the Best Film race also consists of Anora, A Complete Unknown and The Brutalist. For the Outstanding British Film BAFTA, Conclave was nominated alongside Bird, Blitz, Gladiator II, Hard Truths, Kneecap, Lee, Love Lies Bleeding, The Outrun and Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
Golden Globe winner Demi Moore was shortlisted for Leading Actress for her performance in The Substance alongside Emilia Pérez's Gascón, Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Saoirse Ronan (The Outrun).
The Leading Actor category features Golden Globe winner Adrien Brody for The Brutalist as well as Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Hugh Grant (Heretic), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) and Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown).
Warwick Davis will be honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship at the ceremony, which will be hosted by David Tennant at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 16 February.
The nominations were announced by 2024 Rising Star winner Mia McKenna-Bruce and The White Lotus actor Will Sharpe.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Film:
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Outstanding British Film:
Bird
Blitz
Conclave
Gladiator II
Hard Truths
Kneecap
Lee
Love Lies Bleeding
The Outrun
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Leading Actor:
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Hugh Grant - Heretic
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Leading Actress:
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Demi Moore - The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
Mikey Madison - Anora
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Supporting Actor:
Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Yura Borisov - Anora
Supporting Actress:
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Rising Star Award (voted for by public):
Marisa Abela
David Jonsson
Mikey Madison
Jharrel Jerome
Nabhaan Rizwan
Director:
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Edward Berger - Conclave
Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Original Screenplay:
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Adapted Screenplay:
James Mangold and Jay Cocks - A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan - Conclave
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar - Sing Sing
Original Score:
Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
Volker Bertelmann - Conclave
Camille and Clément Ducol - Emilia Pérez
Robin Carolan - Nosferatu
Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot
Children's & Family Film:
Flow
Kensuke's Kingdom
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Animated Film:
Flow
Inside Out 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Film Not in the English Language:
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Documentary:
Black Box Diaries
Daughters
No Other Land
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
Will & Harper
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
Luna Carmoon - Hoard
Rich Peppiatt- Kneecap
Dev Patel - Monkey Man
Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher, Balthazar de Ganay - Santosh
Karan Kandhari - Sister Midnight
Casting:
Anora
The Apprentice
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Kneecap
Cinematography:
Lol Crawley - The Brutalist
Stéphane Fontaine - Conclave
Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume - Emilia Pérez
Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu
Production Design:
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Costume Design:
Jacqueline Durran - Blitz
Arianne Phillips - A Complete Unknown
Lisy Christl - Conclave
Linda Muir - Nosferatu
Paul Tazewell - Wicked
Make Up & Hair:
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Editing:
Anora
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Kneecap
Special Visual Effects:
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Sound:
Blitz
Dune: Part Two
Gladiator II
The Substance
Wicked
British Short Animation:
Adiós
Mog's Christmas
Wander to Wonder
British Short Film:
The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
Marion
Milk
Rock, Paper, Scissors
Stomach Bug.