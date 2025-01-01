Fede Alvarez will explore ‘uncharted waters’ in Alien: Romulus sequel

‘Alien: Romulus’ director Fede Alvarez has teased he will "go into uncharted waters" on the sequel.

The 46-year-old filmmaker is currently penning the script for the follow-up to his 2024 sci-fi horror flick with co-writer Rodo Sayagues and has revealed that he might be taking the story for his next ‘Alien’ movie in a bold, new direction.

Speaking to Empire magazine, he said: "Rodo and I are working on that right now.

"We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in ‘Alien: Romulus’], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters."

While keeping his cards close to his chest regarding specifics about the sequel’s story, the director hinted the movie would once again follow ‘Alien: Romulus’ protagonist Rain (Cailee Spaeny).

He said: "I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the 'Alien' franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before."

As well as the ‘Civil War’ star, it was also confirmed David Jonsson - who played the space explorer Andy in ‘Alien: Romulus’ - would also be returning for the sequel.

Even so, Alvarez insisted that he needed to find the right story before committing to the movie.

He explained: "The mistake usually with sequels is to make them because you can, and because of the success of ‘Romulus’, we definitely can make a sequel.

"But I wouldn't do it unless we have a really good idea for it, something that's worthy of the title."

‘Alien: Romulus’ - which also stars Isabela Merced, Trevor Newlin and Aileen Wu - is set in between the events of Sir Ridley Scott’s original ‘Alien’ and James Cameron’s sequel ‘Aliens’, and follows a group of space colonisers who stumble across an old space station, only to discover the facility harbours a blood-thirsty Xenomorph.

In November, Alvarez said he was “still trying to find a story that is worth everyone’s time”.

He told io9 at the time: "So that’s the process we are in right now, trying to find a story that is worthy of everyone’s time and is worthy of the title. Otherwise, you never want to fall into the mistake of making [a sequel] just because the first one is a big hit."

A sequel to ‘Alien: Romulus’ was first announced a month prior, where 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbel teased the film would follow the exploits of survivors Rain and Andy.

The studio boss told The Hollywood Reporter: "We’re working on a sequel idea now. We haven’t quite closed our deal with Fede, but we are going to, and he has an idea that we’re working on.

"The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, ‘Wow, where do people want to see them go next?’

"We know there’s going to be aliens. We know there’s going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is."