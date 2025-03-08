Pigeon Shrine FrightFest announces 2025 Glasgow Film Festival line-up

FrightFest, is back at the Glasgow Film Festival for its 20th year, running from Thursday 6 March to Saturday 8 March 2025.
This year’s three-day event, at the iconic Glasgow Film Theatre, presents a programme of new features and shorts which showcases a vibrant mix of talented filmmakers.
The programme includes four world premieres, while the short film showcases highlights filmmakers exclusively from the UK and Ireland, including two from Scotland.
FrightFest kicks off with a special screening of Psyche, directed by Stephon Stewart. This sci-fi thriller starring Sarah Ritter, with the aid of a vintage 1980s computer, embarks on a surreal journey where nothing is as it seems. Stephen will be attending the screening.
FrightFest’s two-day event starts on Friday 7 March with the UK premiere of House Of Ashes, Izzy Lee’s highly anticipated feature debut a ghost story, with thought-provoking gender commentary. Izzy Lee, Fanya Sanchez, and writer/producer Steve Johanson will host the screening.
This is followed by the UK premiere of The Last Sacrifice, a documentary by filmmaker Rupert Russell, framed as an unsettling true-crime investigation that probes into the eerie, enigmatic cultural undercurrents that shaped the 1970s folk horror genre. Rupert will be at the screening.
This is followed by the World premiere of David Luke Rees’s UK-set horror By The Throat, starring Sex Education's Patricia Allison and Bridgerton star Rupert Young.
The main evening presentation is from the team that brought FrightFest Glasgow audiences one of the hits of 2019 – Here Comes Hell. Director Jack McHenry presents The Doom Busters, “where Dad’s Army meets Predator” so we are told. Jack and the cast will be attending.
Friday evening closes with the UK premiere of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Pedro Kos’ feature debut In Our Blood, which blends psychological mystery with horror.
Saturday starts with the UK premiere of Brazilian supernatural horror A Mother’s Embrace. Set in 1996, during one of the biggest storms to ever hit Rio de Janeiro.
For the first time in Glasgow, FrightFest presents its renowned Short Film Showcase strand. It will shine the spotlight on the creative imaginations of seven up-and-coming directors from the UK and Ireland. All the directors and various cast members will be at the event to introduce their films.
Next is the World premiere of Hearts Of Darkness: The Making Of The Final Friday. In this documentary director Adam Marcus takes a behind the scenes look at the controversial ninth episode in the iconic series. Adam and director Michael Flesher will be attending.
The evening programme opens with the UK premiere The American Backyard, helmed by Italian filmmaker Pupi Avati, director of The House with Laughing Windows.
This is followed by the international premiere of Paul Boyd’s supernatural comedy horror Scared To Death, which stars Lin Shaye and Bill Moseley.
Glasgow FrightFest closes with Rumplestiltskin, a folk-horror adaptation of the Grimm’s fairytale, written and directed by Andy Edwards. Andy will be present alongside cast members Hannah Baxter-Eve and Joss Carter, who plays Rumpelstiltskin.Ticket information:
FrightFest Passes are £88 and available from 10am on Friday 17 January 2025. Passes will be exchanged for admission wristbands, which must be worn at all times to access all FrightFest films on Friday 7 March and Saturday 8 March ONLY.
Tickets for Psyche, plus individual tickets for the Friday and Saturday films are on sale to GFT Cinecard holders on Thursday 23 January from 10am. General sale starts on Monday 27 January at 10am.
Prices: £12.00 / £9.50 (concessions).How to get Tickets:
