Julia Stiles reveals what she really thought about co-star Heath Ledger

Julia Stiles has denied she was ever romantically involved with Heath Ledger.

The actress starred in 10 Things I Hate About You with Heath Ledger, who died in 2008.

The pair had a much talked-about chemistry on-screen, and although there were rumours the pair became an item, Julia has now denied they were anything more than friends.

"'He was amazing," she told E! News of working with Heath on the 1999 movie. "He was such a bright light. He just walked into a room and lit it up."

She recalled how he made her feel very "comfortable" in the early days of her career.

"He was very kind and generous to me," she shared. "Which you know, when you're an actress in your first leading role in a big studio movie, you need to feel comfortable with the other person." She added that Heath, who was 28 when he died, was "very generous that way."

In one emotional scene in the movie, Julia started crying unexpectedly - which added to the chemistry between the pair.

"The scene where I read the poem, I did not expect to start crying or tearing up or choking up, whatever," she admitted. "It just happened because it was the movie was coming to an end, the production was coming to an end. And I think I was just so moved by the whole experience."

Julia, 43, confessed she loves that people are still talking about the film 25 years on. "I'm so happy and thrilled that people are still talking about that movie," she said. "'It was really important to me as my first big role as an actress. It was a part that really spoke to me. And so, to know that audiences are still talking about it 25 years later is what you dream of as a performer."