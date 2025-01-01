Neil Gaiman's ex wife responds to sexual assault allegations

The Sandman author Neil Gaiman's former wife, Amanda Palmer, has made a statement regarding the allegations of sexual assault made against the writer.

A report by New York Magazine included accounts from multiple women who accuse Gaiman of inappropriate and abusive behaviour. It also questions Palmer about her knowledge of his alleged actions.

Responding to questions from NME, a representative for Palmer said: "While Ms Palmer is profoundly disturbed by the allegations that Mr Gaiman has abused several women, at this time her primary concern is, and must remain, the well-being of her son."

Taking to Instagram soon after, Palmer added: "As there are ongoing custody and divorce proceedings, I am not able to offer public comment. Please understand that I am first and foremost a parent. I ask for privacy at this time."

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and performance artist Palmer, formerly of The Dresden Dolls, first met the best-selling English author in 2008. They married in 2011 before announcing their divorce in 2022. They have one son together.

Gaiman is facing allegations he sexually assaulted, abused and coerced eight women. Most of the allegations relate to occasions when Gaiman was in his 40s or older and living in the US, UK and New Zealand.

He has denied the claims.