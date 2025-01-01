Jimmy Kimmel ridicules Sean 'Diddy' Combs wildfire conspiracy

Jimmy Kimmel has addressed the "nuts" conspiracy theories spreading on social media about the Los Angeles wildfires during the latest episode of his talk show Live.

After urging viewers and Los Angeles locals to donate to those impacted by the wildfires, Kimmel shared an interesting run-in his brother recently had in an area near one of the evacuation zones.

"He started talking to a lady in line who honestly believed that Diddy (Sean 'Diddy' Combs) started the fires," Kimmel said.

"Diddy, who is in prison in New York, managed to start the fire. And she believed this." The late-night host noted that the conspiracy seemed to come from TikTok.

He continued, "There's a story going around on TikTok that says the fires were started on purpose by 'elites' who intend to destroy Diddy's pedophile escape tunnels because they're evidence. This is something real people believe."

Kimmel even drew up a map highlighting where the fires are spreading - all notably miles away from Combs' home in Beverly Hills.

The late night host glumly commented that the spread of misinformation is not a promising sign.

"Thank God fire isn't fuelled by stupid or this country will be one giant Olympic torch right now," he joked.