Michelle Dockery: 'Downton Abbey 3 is a beautiful film'

Michelle Dockery has teased that 'Downton Abbey 3' is a "beautiful" film with a touching tribute to the late Dame Maggie Smith.

The 43-year-old actress - who plays Lady Mary Talbot (née Crawley) – says fans are in for a real treat with the third and final film based on the hit period drama series.

Maggie’s alter ego, Dowager Countess, passed away in the second movie, 2022's 'Downton Abbey: A New Era', and following her own passing in September, at the age of 89, the final flick has become all that more poignant for the cast.

Michelle told Collider: "It’s a beautiful film. For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It’s a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film."

American actor Paul Giamatti, 57, has reprised his role as Harold Levinson from a 2013 episode, and Michelle loved working with him again.

She said: "Working with Paul again was wonderful. He’s so much fun. And because he was already part of the family, it was lovely to have him back on set, so I’m really excited to see the final film.”

Michelle admitted to feeling mixed emotions about ‘Downton’ ending.

She said: “This time around, I think we really relished every minute. It being the last, it felt really, really special. Like anything, when something comes to an end, it’s emotional but just such a happy place to be."

Hugh Bonneville - who plays the Earl of Grantham – recently said the film will be a “great lasting tribute” to Maggie.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio UK Breakfast Show, the 61-year-old star said: “We finished a third — and I think probably final — 'Downton Abbey' film this summer, which will come out next September and that is a wonderful sort of closing off of all the stories, so it’s a proper film for the fans.

“It’s very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life.

“She’ll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her.”