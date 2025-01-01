Brody Jenner received 'sincere' apology from Caitlyn Jenner over 'abandonment' issues

Brody Jenner has received a "sincere" apology from Caitlyn Jenner for making him feel a "bit abandoned" during his childhood.

During the latest episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the reality TV star opened up about his complex relationship with his "dad" Caitlyn, who came out as a trans woman in 2015.

Recalling how he felt about the retired athlete appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with then-wife Kris Jenner and her older children from 2007, Brody noted that he felt "a little bit abandoned" at the time.

But reflecting back now, the entrepreneur explained that he now has a different perspective as he knows his father was secretly navigating personal circumstances at the time.

"I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say," the 41-year-old recalled, according to a preview clip obtained by People.

Brody, whose mother is Linda Thompson, also revealed that he recently had a significant conversation with Caitlyn.

"Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology," he shared. "It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot."

In addition, Brody noted that his relationship with his father has impacted the way he wants to parent his 18-month-old daughter Honey, whom he shares with fiancée Tia Blanco.

"I just had a beautiful little daughter. I'm not living for myself anymore. I'm living for her. I think it's gonna make me a better father," he added.

Caitlyn appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians with Kris and their daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner until 2021.

The reality TV show also featured Kris's children Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian from her marriage to Robert Kardashian.

Caitlyn has given her children her blessing for them to use her former name and pronouns.