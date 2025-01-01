Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed multiple times during Mumbai home invasion

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder in his home in Mumbai, India on Thursday.

The 54-year-old Indian actor is recovering from surgery after being stabbed at least six times during a physical confrontation with an unidentified man who gained entry to the family home shortly after midnight on Thursday morning.

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress," his team said in a statement.

"We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati Hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time."

Speaking to reporters after the surgery, Dr Dange said the Khan "sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine", reports BBC News.

"A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team," he continued.

Khan is married to fellow Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan and they have two children. His team assured fans they were safe after the incident, which they described as an "attempted burglary".

Dixit Gedam, Mumbai's deputy police commissioner, told the press that the case is under investigation and officers are searching for the attacker.

Khan, the son of actress Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, made his Bollywood debut in the early '90s. His films include the romantic comedies Dil Chahta Hai and Love Aaj Kal, the Netflix series Sacred Games, and the action flicks Tanhaji and Devara: Part 1.