Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble producer gives update on the slasher

‘Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble’ producer Scott Chambers is still aiming for a Halloween 2025 release.

With production on the slasher scheduled to begin in the Summer, Chambers - who oversees the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU) - has reaffirmed he is hoping the flick will release in time for the spooky season at the end of October, though has said ‘Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble’ may be pushed back to “the first quarter of 2026” to ensure fans are not disappointed by the movie.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Chambers said: “I very much plan on shooting this summer, and it just depends. If we're able to turn it around and release it for the Halloween period of 2025, I will definitely do that.

“I feel like at the moment where we stand, the time period for this coming out would be like Halloween 2025. But if we miss that, it'll probably be the first quarter of 2026, so it won't be far off it.”

The producer - who will also be starring in ‘Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble’ as Christopher Robin - added he didn’t want to “rush” the movie, and emphasised he was determined to meet fans’ “quite high” expectations.

He continued: “I don't want to rush it because I'm aware that the fans of this stuff that we are doing, their expectations are quite high.

“So, I don't want to just smash it out and that everyone's disappointed. I am going to take time with it, but I never work slow anyway. I'm not used to doing that. So you'll get it quick.”

‘Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble’ will be the next entry into the TCU, which features dark versions of childhood characters like Winnie-the-Pooh, Bambi, Pinocchio and Peter Pan.

The movie - which will be directed by series creator Rhys Frake-Waterfield - will follow Christopher Robin (Chambers) and Wendy Darling (Megan Placito) as they try to escape Winnie-the-Pooh and his bloodthirsty friends.

Previously, it was confirmed that Lewis Santer’s Tigger and Martin Portlock’s Peter Pan - who made his TCU debut as the character in ‘Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare’ - would also appear in the upcoming horror film.

The TCU - which was created by Frake-Waterfield after A.A. Milne’s work went into the public domain in 2022 - began with 2023’s ‘Winne-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’, and was followed on by its sequel two years later.

On a budget of $100,000, ‘Blood and Honey’ brought in $7.7 million at the global box office, with its sequel a year later earning $7.6 million during its theatrical run in March 2024.

The most recent entry into the TCU, ‘Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare’, released in the U.S. earlier this week (13.01.25), and follows Wendy Darling (Placito) who is forced to face off with a twisted version of Tinderbell (Kit Green) in an effort to save her brother Michael from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan (Portlock).

‘Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare’ will release in the UK on 24 February 2025.

As well as ‘Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare’, 'Bambi: The Reckoning' is due to release at some point this year, and will follow the mutated deer on a deadly mission to hunt down the woman who accidentally killed his mother in a car crash.