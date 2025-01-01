Conan O'Brien to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Conan O'Brien to receive the 2025 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The comedian and former late-night talk show host will be the 26th recipient of the Kennedy Center award, it was announced on Thursday.

Conan is set to be honoured at the annual gala for the Mark Twain Prize on 23 March at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The event will be streamed on Netflix later this year.

The former Tonight Show host will follow in the footsteps of previous recipients of the award, including Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and last year's honouree Kevin Hart.

In a statement, Conan joked, "I am honoured to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognised not for humour, but for my work as a riverboat pilot."

Meanwhile, Deborah F. Rutter, President of the Kennedy Center, described the comedian as a "master of invention".

"For four decades, Conan O'Brien, has brought his unique blend of the smart, silly, insightful, and hilarious into our homes," she said. "From Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons - including the unbelievably funny monorail episode - to late night, podcasts, and all things Team Coco, Conan is a master of invention and reinvention, consistently pushing the envelope in search of new comedic heights."

Deborah added, "I look forward to honouring his immense legacy and enduring impact with an uproarious evening in the concert hall on March 23."

The news comes after it was announced in November that Conan will host the 2025 Oscars, which take place on 2 March.

The comedy star currently hosts a podcast called Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and stars in and executive produces the travel series Conan O'Brien Must Go.