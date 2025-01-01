Jessica Alba confirms split from husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba has confirmed that she has split from her husband, Cash Warren, and they are to divorce.

The 43-year-old Fantastic Four actress married film producer Warren, 46, in 2008 and together they are parents to daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and seven-year-old son Hayes.

In recent weeks, rumours have swirled that the once-happy couple have called time on their romance, and now the actress and businesswoman has confirmed the news in a social media post.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Alba shared a statement, writing, "I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.

"I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

As well as being a Hollywood star, Alba built an impressive empire as a beauty company owner - launching her highly successful The Honest Company in 2012.

The business sold household goods, baby care products, and body care products that prided themselves on being eco-friendly.

The organisation elevated Alba's status as fans took to the products enthusiastically and The Honest Company became valued at over one billion dollars - putting the actress at the forefront of a subsequent trend of celebrities launching beauty businesses that created extreme wealth.