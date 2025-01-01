Hollyoaks star Paul Danan dies aged 46

Hollyoaks star Paul Danan has died aged 46.

The actor's management company confirmed the news of his death in a statement.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old," the Instagram post read.

"Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him."

His death comes less than a year after he was hospitalised for respiratory failure, that stemmed from a vaping addiction.

"I'm upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed," he told The Sun in June 2024.

"My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital. I was on a machine in (the) ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I'm so lucky."

Paul was best known for his role as Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks, a part he played between 1997 and 2001.

He also appeared in Casualty, as well as starring on different reality shows including Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.