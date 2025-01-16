Steven Spielberg Ron Howard and more directors pay tribute to David Lynch

Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard and James Gunn are among the filmmakers to pay tribute to David Lynch.

The 'Twin Peaks' director passed away on Thursday (16.01.25) at the age of 78 and a host of his fellow creatives have spoken of his influence on their own work, as well as the huge impact he has had on cinema as a whole.

Steven said in a statement: “I loved David’s films. ‘Blue Velvet,’ ‘Mulholland Drive’ and ‘Elephant Man’ defined him as a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade.

“I got to know David when he played John Ford in ‘The Fabelmans.’ Here was one of my heroes—David Lynch playing one of my heroes. It was surreal and seemed like a scene out of one of David’s own movies. The world is going to miss such an original and unique voice. His films have already stood the test of time and they always will.”

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn remembered the 'Blue Velvet' filmmaker as an "inspiration".

He wrote on X: "RIP David Lynch. You inspired so many of us. [heart emoji]"

Ron Howard celebrated the "fearless artist" for producing "unforgettable cinema".

He wrote on X: "#RIPDavidLynch, a gracious man and fearless artist who followed his heart [and] soul and proved that radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema."

'I Saw the TV Glow' director Jane Schoenbrun insisted Lynch's work had had a lifelong impact on her.

She wrote: “Like Kafka, like Bacon, he dedicated his life to opening a portal. He was the first to show me another world, a beautiful one of love and danger I sensed but had never seen outside sleep. Thank you David your gift will reverberate for the rest of my life.”

Joe Russo paid tribute to a "master of cinema".

He wrote on X: "No one saw the world like David Lynch. The world lost a master of cinema today. RIP."

Judd Apatow expressed his gratitude at recently meeting with the 'Mulholland Drive' filmmaker.

He shared a recent photo and wrote on Instagram: "Just a few months ago Michael Bonfiglio and myself got to interview David Lynch at his home for our documentary about Mel Brooks. He was kind and hilarious and full of life.

"I took a ton of photos of him during the interview. Every one captures his joy and unique soul.

"His work was magnificent. It stays with you forever. His efforts to spread transcendental meditation through his foundation changed the lives of countless people including mine.

"His book about creativity, Catching The Big Fish, is a game changer. He was a true gift to us all!"

Lesli Linka Glatter, president of the Directors Guild of America, paid a lengthy tribute to a "visionary" who she hailed as "one of the greatest storytellers of our time".

She said in a statement, “There is simply no one like David. He was a visionary at his core – elevating visual storytelling in film and television to a whole new level, inspiring so many directors to take risks and see new possibilities. He took a chance on me as a young director just starting out when I joined him on ‘Twin Peaks’ in the early 1990s, transforming my life, and I will be forever grateful for having known him. In every interaction, David was so in the moment of life, and I can’t help but think of a story that made me see the world differently.

"In one of David’s early episodes of ‘Twin Peaks,’ there’s a scene in a bank vault with Kyle MacLachlan and Michael Ontkean and there’s a moose head lying in the middle of the table. No one ever refers to it; it’s just there and it makes the scene.

"I asked David how he got the idea to put that moose head on the table. He looked at me quizzically and said, ‘It was there.’ The set dresser was going to hang it on the wall, but David saw it lying on the table and said, ‘Leave the moose head.’

"Something cracked open for me, as much as you plan, be sure you are open to life, be sure you are open to the moose head on the table, don’t miss what’s right in front of you.

"His ability to see the magic that exists when others did not, made him one of the greatest storytellers of our time. I join so many directors who have been profoundly impacted by David’s life and work in mourning his loss today.”