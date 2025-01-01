Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop makes $2 million donation toward California wildfire relief

Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop lifestyle company are to make a $2 million (£1.6 million) donation towards those impacted by the California wildfires.

A series of blazes have affected Los Angeles and surrounding regions over the past week, with thousands of buildings destroyed, 27 people dead, and 200,000 residents forced to evacuate.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Gwyneth posted a letter in which she described the devastation to the area as "incalculable".

Accordingly, the actress-entrepreneur announced that she and her team at Goop are organising $2 million worth of product donations to go to local charities and organisations such as Baby2Baby and Altadena Girls.

"With the support of our Brentwood store team, we are distributing care packages of beauty and skin care products to Goop clients directly affected by the fires," she wrote. "Our very own Chef Kim, who represents the best of us, mobilized Goop Kitchen quickly to serve over 800 meals to first responders. More to come as we rebuild."

Elsewhere in the letter, Gwyneth reflected on how she is still coming to terms with the devastation to her home state.

"They are more than neighborhoods, they are communities that define what it means to belong. Every house is a haven, and a witness to the people who made it a home," the 52-year-old continued, before thanking members of the community who have stepped up. "First responders risking their lives and their health to protect us. Local journalists keeping us informed so we can make life-saving choices. Neighbors caring for each other, fiercely, in the face of great uncertainty and fear."

To conclude the heartfelt message, Gwyneth simply wrote, "Los Angeles, I love you."