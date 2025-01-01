Jamie Foxx thought he was 'being pranked' after waking up from coma

Jamie Foxx has revealed that he thought he was "being pranked" after waking up from a coma.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the veteran actor opened up about waking up from a 20-day coma caused by a stroke he suffered in 2023.

"I didn't remember anything happening so when I came to 20 days later I thought I was being pranked," Jamie told host Graham Norton. "It was beyond crazy."

The Django Unchained star went on to explain that he used comedy to deal with the difficult experience.

"I knew I had to get back and realised the way to do it was by being funny," he shared. "I told so many jokes people thought I was mad, and then I would act as someone else - for three whole days I was Denzel Washington!"

Last year, Jamie revealed he suffered a brain bleed while filming a movie in Atlanta, Georgia, which led to a stroke in April 2023.

The Law Abiding Citizen star opened up about his medical emergency during a Netflix special titled Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...

Elsewhere in the interview, Jamie assured fans that he was "feeling good" nearly two years after suffering the stroke.

"I was very unwell but now I am back feeling good," he shared. "It makes you realise that you need people that care and love you around to get you through it."

Jamie is currently promoting his latest action/comedy film, Back in Action, which also stars Cameron Diaz.

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday nights on BBC One.