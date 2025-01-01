Cameron Diaz calls Jamie Foxx's health scare 'terrifying'

Cameron Diaz has acknowledged that it was "terrifying" when her co-star Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke while filming their new movie Back in Action.

The Oscar-winning actor suffered a medical emergency while on location in Atlanta, Georgia in April 2023 and spent weeks in the hospital and a physical rehab facility. He finally revealed in his stand-up special in December that he was in a coma for 20 days after suffering a stroke.

Diaz, who has been friends with Foxx since they co-starred in 1999's Any Given Sunday, shared her perspective on the near-fatal incident during an interview with Extra.

"For every person who knows Jamie, like, it was terrifying. For everybody who loves Jamie, the world, like, everybody was concerned... I can't even imagine how he feels," she said. "I'm so proud of him, how brave he was to do his show, to let us all know. But you know, it's hard. You walk up to him and he's like, 'Everybody cries'!"

The Ray actor then confirmed that nobody could contain their emotion in his presence, and joked, "For a while, everybody was crying. Snoop (Dogg) was crying! I was like, 'Crips don't cry, brother - c'mon!'"

During his months out of the spotlight, Foxx made a full recovery from his health emergency. He is now on the press tour for Back in Action, and he admitted there are certain scenes that remind him of what happened.

"(I'm like), 'Oh, that was around that day when things kind of got weird," he divulged.

Back in Action, which marks Diaz's first film release in more than 10 years, is now streaming on Netflix.