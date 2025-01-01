Manchester Utd legend Denis Law dead at 84

Football hero Denis Law has died aged 84.

The Scottish forward formed a third of Manchester United's 'Holy Trinity', alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, plundering 237 goals for the club in a glittering career spanning 18 years.

Law's family said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace. We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently. We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you."

Law, the only Scot ever to be named European Footballer of the Year, had been suffering from Alzheimer's and vascular dementia.

The striker won the Ballon d'Or and European Cup during a legendary career, which also included spells at Huddersfield Town, Manchester City and Italian club Torino.

He remains Scotland's joint-highest scorer with 30 goals in 55 appearances for his country, a record he shares with Kenny Dalglish.

The Old Trafford club posted: "Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the King of the Stretford End. He will always be celebrated as one of the club's greatest and most beloved players. The ultimate goal-scorer, his flair, spirit and love for the game made him the hero of a generation."