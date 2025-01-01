Wendy Williams reveals her cats were taken away as part of conservatorship

Wendy Williams has shared that her cats, Chit Chat and My Way, were recently taken away from her without her knowledge.

"My cats have been sold," the daytime TV icon told The Breakfast Club during a wide-ranging interview about her three-year conservatorship. "I had no idea. Look, I no longer have my cats."

The former Wendy Williams Show host adopted the animals in 2019. My Way's name was a nod to her then-recent split from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, while Chit Chat's name came from Williams' love to talk. She shared that she only learned of her beloved pets' rehousing after the fact through her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

"I did not know that until I talked to my guardian person," she declared. "I wanted my cats with me."

The TV star added that the other residents at the New York facility where she is living are much older than her, and that mingling with them "is not my cup of tea".

The former host remains under court-ordered guardianship after being diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Williams said the "system is broken," and that her treatment amounts to "emotional abuse".

"I am not cognitively impaired," Williams insisted. "But I feel like I'm in prison."