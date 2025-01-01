Connor Cruise celebrates 30th birthday

Connor Cruise has celebrated his 30th birthday.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son gave followers a rare peek into his private life by resharing birthday wishes from his friend on his Instagram Stories.

"Happy Birthday Hermano," one friend wrote in a Story Connor reshared, showing him and a group of friends posing with Phillies' mascot Phillie Phanatic. Connor added, "Thanks bro!"

Another friend shared a photo with Connor, writing, "Happy birthday @theconnorcruise. Miss you," to which he replied, "Thank you! Miss ya!"

Followers even got a look at the DJ's recent trip to South Africa, where he worked on his putting game at the Lost City Golf Course in Sun City, as one friend shared a collage of photos from the vacation, saying, "Epic Africa Birthday Trip! Happy Birthday, Connor."

While Connor and his sister Bella Cruise have maintained a low profile in the years since their parents' 2001 divorce, the two have shared the occasional glimpse of their private lives via social media.

Connor sometimes shows off his love for fishing, a hobby that was once again on display for his milestone birthday, with several friends posting pics of him posing with fish.